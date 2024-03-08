Mild temperatures before weekend storms and a cold front for Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

The First Alert Weather Team has your weekend in view.

Here’s what you can expect for the forecast in the Jacksonville area, including Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia:

Friday will be another nice day

It will be more cloudy than Thursday, but just as mild in the mid to upper 70s

Saturday starts dry, then rain/storms move in during the evening

There is a risk of severe weather with this line of storms.

A cold front moves through after the rain on Sunday clears, but will be cooler.

Tuesday concert and Round 1 at TPC Sawgrass are “In View” and look good.

