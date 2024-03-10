Mild and sunny Sunday with mostly clear skies

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Sunday, Utah! Mostly clear skies this morning will carry over into the afternoon for the state as a high pressure ridge remains in place.

Temperatures will be warmer than Saturday thanks to increasing southwest flow ahead of an approaching storm system. Winds will be breezy this afternoon along northern Utah with highs in the upper 50s for the Wasatch Front. Light winds and daytime highs in the upper 60s for St. George. A weak front will slide through the northern half of the state on Monday.

Idaho couple arrested in Utah after using balloons for theft spree, police say

As we start the work week, a series of fronts are expected to move into the area, bringing chances of moisture and a drop in temperatures. On Monday, the first cold front will slide through northern Utah and bring a chance for valley rain and mountain snow showers. The threat for precipitation in the valleys will be slim, though a few isolated showers or sprinkles are expected with light mountain snowfall.

A larger system, however, is in the works for Tuesday and Wednesday where scattered valley rain could transition over to snow for the valleys into Wednesday morning. Heavy mountain snowfall is possible with this storm as well, and we’ll likely pin down more of the totals as we get closer. This will be a statewide storm system with rain chances increasing for St. George late Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures will drop to 5-10 degrees below seasonal averages by midweek.









The low pressure system will slide south through the end of the week, potentially keeping a chance of valley rain and mountain snow in the forecast for southern Utah. Northern Utah will see a gradual warm up in temperatures through the end of the week with blustery winds on Thursday and Friday. In southern Utah, the best chance for showers appears to be on Friday and Saturday with wraparound moisture rotating up from the southeast. Stay tuned.

With our 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, you can always stay one step ahead of the weather. We are Good4Utah!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.