Mild earthquake shakes Mexico City, residents evacuate buildings

People gather outside after an earthquake was felt in Mexico City, Mexico July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A 5.7 magnitude earthquake rattled Mexico City on Thursday morning, triggering the city's seismic alarm and causing some residents to flee from their homes and offices.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the quake, which was felt in some parts of the capital.

The earthquake's epicenter was near the town of Huajuapan de Leon in southern Oaxaca state at a depth of 34 miles (55 km), according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

In the capital's centrally located Roma neighborhood, some locals stood outside barefoot or in pajamas waiting to reenter their homes.

"You just don't know how intense it's going to be and that makes you feel uncertain and afraid," said Elena Tenorio, standing in the street near her car, shortly after police directed her and other motorists to stop.

(Reporting by Mexico City newsroom; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)