Mikuni Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar may open another Sacramento-area location

(FOX40.COM) — A popular restaurant and sushi spot in Northern California may have another opening in the works.

According to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, Mikuni Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar has two pending applications for eating and catering permits in El Dorado County. The applications were filed on May 22 for a venue located at 4361 Town Center Boulevard, Suite 111.

The Mikuni restaurants were founded by the Arai family who emigrated to Sacramento in 1985, according to the company website. Upon arrival to the U.S., Koki Arai served as a reverend at First Japanese Baptist Church. His wife, Komichi Arai, “nursed church members with her home cooking.” Two years later, they opened their first restaurant in Fair Oaks, and since then, eight more across Northern California.

Mikuni locations

Concord: 2075 Diamond Boulevard, Suite 100

Davis: 00 1st Street, Suite 19

Elk Grove: 8525 Bond Road

Fair Oaks: 2339 Fair Oaks Boulevard

Folsom: 185 Placerville Road, Suite 100

Fountains at Roseville: 1194 Roseville Parkway

Midtown Sacramento: 1530 J Street

Roseville: 1565 Eureka Road, #1A

The El Dorado County applications come just four months after its The Oaks (by Pavillions) location was opened.

