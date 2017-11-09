Mike Tyson sent back to the US after Chile denies entry

In this photo provided by the Policia de Investigacion de Chile, PDI, officers escort former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson after being denied entry to the country, at the international airport in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, Nov. 9. 2017. Tyson did not meet the requirements and information needed by local laws that related to his criminal record. Tyson was jailed in 1992 for rape and went to jail in 1999 on assault charges. (Policia de Investigacion de Chile via AP)

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chilean authorities say they've denied former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson entry to the country and are sending him back to the U.S.

Chile's equivalent of the FBI said Thursday that Tyson doesn't meet requirements for entry, apparently due to his criminal record. Tyson served three years of a six-year sentence in the 1990s for raping a teenage beauty-pageant contestant. He also has been convicted of assault and cocaine possession.

The Chilean Police of Investigations also said in a tweet that Interpol agents would escort him to a flight back to the U.S. in the evening.

Tyson came to Chile to take part in a promotional event for a TV channel.

In 2013, he was forced to scrap promotional appearances in London because the convictions barred him from entering Britain.