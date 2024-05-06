Mike Rogers’ Florida voter registration has finally been canceled

U.S. Senate candidate and former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers rallies for Donald Trump in Freeland. | Kyle Davidson

More than nine months after registering to vote in Michigan, election officials in Florida say former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-White Lake) is now officially removed from their voting rolls.

Rogers, one of four Republicans seeking the GOP nomination for Michigan’s U.S. Senate seat that will open up with the retirement of Democrat Debbie Stabenow, has drawn fire from political rivals as being a “carpetbagger” after questions were raised by the Michigan Advance’s reporting in January about where he was actually living.

Although born and raised in Livingston County, which he represented during his six years in the Michigan Senate and 14 years in the U.S. House of Representatives, Rogers later moved into a 4,751-square-foot home in Cape Coral, Fla., valued at $1.7 million.

That home, which he still owns, was his official residence until his decision to run for U.S. Senate last year. It was reported in mid-April that Rogers remained registered to vote at the Cape Coral residence, although his campaign said that officials there had failed to act yet on a form filed by Rogers requesting that his name be removed from the Florida voter rolls.

While a check of the online voter database operated by the Florida Department of State still shows Rogers as an active voter, officials in Lee County, where the Cape Coral home is located, tell the Advance that he has been removed from their database.

“As of [Monday], Michael J Rogers is not a registered voter here in Lee County, Florida. We received the Cancellation Form needed for him to be removed,” said Maybety Bonachea, the voter registration director for Lee County.

Meanwhile, Rogers remains living at his sister-in-law’s home in Genoa Township, near Brighton, where he also registered to vote in August 2023. According to his campaign, Rogers is staying there while a new home is constructed on property in White Lake Township he and his wife, Kristi, purchased for $295,000 last July.

At the time of that purchase, a one-bedroom, 728-square-foot home sat on the lot. However, as of last week that home had been demolished and a new one was being built in its place.

Rogers, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is facing off against former U.S Rep. Justin Amash (I-Cascade Twp.), physician Sherry O’Donnell and businessman Sandy Pensler in the Aug. 6 GOP primary.

On the Democratic side, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Holly), actor Hill Harper and businessman Nasser Beydoun have filed.

