Mike Pence's pro-Israel tweets really couldn't have gone worse

Mike Pence is here to support Israel, so he's...throwing up that Nicaraguan flag?

As the veep began his speech for the Republican Jewish Coalition on Friday, the @VP social media team decided to reiterate his pro-Israel stance by tweeting out its flag.

Unfortunately, they tweeted the Nicaraguan flag instead: not once, but twice.

Someone please tell the Pence social media team that's the flag of Nicaragua, not Israel pic.twitter.com/6KpfsCOCV6 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 25, 2017

As much as we'd like to find a "to be fair" caveat here, there really isn't one. The flags both have blue stripes, we guess, but let's face it: They just aren't that similar.

Still fooled by those little emoji? Okay. Here is the Israeli flag.

Image: ShutterStock

Here's the Nicaraguan flag.

Image: Shutterstock

And although the Twitter gaffe was deleted quickly, people online still noticed, because, well, of course they did.

@mike_pence the Israeli flag is easy to recognize. It's the one with the big Jewish star on it. Sad! — Iyal B. (@eloceanoazul14) February 25, 2017

Betsy Devos must've taught Mike Pence about geography bc that's definitely the flag for Nicaragua, not Israel. pic.twitter.com/gKvAyXyKHN — nañi (@pettyblackgirI) February 25, 2017

Mike Pence used the Nicaraguan flag instead of the Israeli one. Even the VP doesn't believe Israel exists. #IStandWithNicaragua pic.twitter.com/rErqJ5SK63 — NANA JIBRIL 🌙 (@girlswithtoys) February 25, 2017

Moral of this harrowing tale: look before you emoji, friends. Especially if you're repping the Vice President of the United States of America.

