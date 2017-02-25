    Mike Pence's pro-Israel tweets really couldn't have gone worse

    Chloe Bryan
    Mashable
    Mike Pence is here to support Israel, so he's...throwing up that Nicaraguan flag?

    As the veep began his speech for the Republican Jewish Coalition on Friday, the @VP social media team decided to reiterate his pro-Israel stance by tweeting out its flag.

    Unfortunately, they tweeted the Nicaraguan flag instead: not once, but twice.

    As much as we'd like to find a "to be fair" caveat here, there really isn't one. The flags both have blue stripes, we guess, but let's face it: They just aren't that similar. 

    Still fooled by those little emoji? Okay. Here is the Israeli flag.

    Look at that star.
    Look at that star.

    Image: ShutterStock

    Here's the Nicaraguan flag.

    No star here. Instead, a triangle!
    No star here. Instead, a triangle!

    Image: Shutterstock

    And although the Twitter gaffe was deleted quickly, people online still noticed, because, well, of course they did.

    Moral of this harrowing tale: look before you emoji, friends. Especially if you're repping the Vice President of the United States of America.

