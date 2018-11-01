Mike Pence Tells Rally, 'I'm Kind Of A Big Deal'; Twitter Users Are Skeptical

Being a heartbeat away from the presidency may have gone to Mike Pence's head

During a campaign rally for Georgia gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp, the vice president pointed out that Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams has attracted Oprah Winfrey and Will Ferrell to the state to campaign on her behalf.

“Like, I heard Oprah was in town today. And I heard Will Ferrell was going door to door the other day. Well, I’d like to remind Stacey and Oprah and Will Ferrell — I’m kind of a big deal, too,” Pence told the crowd.

“I heard Oprah was in town today. And I heard Will Ferrell was going door-to-door the other day. Well I’d like to remind Stacey and Oprah and Will Ferrell — I'm kind of a big deal, too,” Vice President Mike Pence said at a campaign event for gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp pic.twitter.com/74AsupqST8 — POLITICO (@politico) November 1, 2018

Although Pence was obviously joking since he was paraphrasing a line said by Ron Burgundy, Ferrell’s character in the “Anchorman” films, many Twitter users decided it would be funnier to take his comments seriously.

They were right.

Never bring a Mike Pence to an Oprah fight — Mario (@MarioLipkin) November 1, 2018

There is only one man who can pull that off pic.twitter.com/g0mivjWsXb — Steve Ruffley (@steveruffley) November 1, 2018

But unlike Will and Oprah, @VP hasn’t brought joy to any person’s life at all. — Matthew Gellert (@MatthewGellert) November 1, 2018

With all due respect Mr. Vice President, I am not a Democrat and I voted for you. I pray for you and the President everyday. However I watched Oprah this morning and it was a class act. I feel that even mentioning it just makes you look fearful. Makes Republicans look weak. — ReallyColette/Mama2G (@TheMama2G) November 1, 2018

But that wasn’t even Oprah’s or Will’s point. They weren’t there because they were a big deal. Playing different games here. Narcissism versus Generosity. — Cristina Ampil (@CristinaAmpil) November 1, 2018

Yeah, when you have to remind them.....says it all. — ABF (@progressiveABF) November 1, 2018