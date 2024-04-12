Mike Pence lands new gig after failed 2024 presidential bid

Mike Pence, who served as vice president under former President Donald Trump, has landed a new gig.

Pence will be teaching a course at Grove City College, the school announced Thursday. Grove City College is a conservative Christian school located in Grove City, Pennsylvania.

"It was an honor to be on campus today and see President Paul McNulty and so many wonderful students!" Pence tweeted Thursday, with photos of him addressing the annual conference held by The Institute for Faith & Freedom.

Pence will serve as the Distinguished Visiting Fellow for Faith & Public Life for the school’s new Center for Faith & Public Life, which will "explore and support the presence of Christian faith in public institutions," the school said.

Since leaving office, Mike Pence has written a book, "So Help Me God," and run for the presidency.

In a separate statement, Pence said he was honored to be a visiting fellow for the college.

"It is my great honor to serve as a visiting fellow to Grove City College’s new Center for Faith & Public Life," Pence said. "Faith and engaging in public life are not mutually exclusive, nor should they ever be. History shows that Christians steadily working toward the common good have changed the world, and Grove City College opening a center shows they are committed to continuing this work."

The former vice president and governor of Indiana continued: "Grove City College has been a pivotal institution in helping students grow in their faith and in understanding God’s calling for their life through a rigorous education and a faith-based community. Grove City works to send out young men and women into the world to be beacons of light and truth in a world that needs leaders of integrity and principle."

Grove City College President Paul J. McNulty emphasized the role of faith in society and praised Pence as the "perfect choice" for the position.

"The appropriate role of faith in the public square is a major issue in this moment of our American life. The Founders envisioned a free society sustained by a self-governing citizenry and strengthened by virtues rooted in religious belief. At the core of Christian faith is the call to do justice, love mercy, and walk humbly with God. The Center will examine how and why Christians have sought to put their faith into action for the common good," McNulty said in a statement.

McNulty added: "Mike Pence is the perfect choice for the Center's first fellowship."

"No one has pursued this calling more sincerely than the former vice president," the president continued. "He is an extraordinary role model for what it looks like to lead with wisdom and winsomeness in public life, and he will be a leading source of thought leadership and an impactful voice of the Center."

In a news release, the school added: "As one of America’s foremost Christian political leaders, Pence has been explicit about how his faith has guided him as a public servant. The wisdom he has accrued over decades of service in Congress, as governor of Indiana, and as the nation’s second-in-command for four years under President Donald J. Trump will benefit the new center."

Pence will teach a course with McNulty, write and speak with students in his new capacity. He will also participate in various events, the school said.

Since leaving office, Pence has written a book, "So Help Me God," and run for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election. He has since suspended his campaign.





