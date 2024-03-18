Mike Pence Isn't Having It With Trump's 'Unacceptable' Jan. 6 'Hostages' Talk

Former Vice President Mike Pence scolded Donald Trump over his “unacceptable” language Sunday after his repeated use of the word “hostages” to describe people charged for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Pence’s reaction comes after the former president and presumptive GOP presidential nominee spoke at an Ohio rally on Saturday where he played his national anthem rendition with J6 Prison Choir (a group of imprisoned rioters).

An announcer introduced the song by asking the crowd to stand for the “horribly and unfairly treated Jan. 6 hostages,” language that Trump has used himself at rallies.

“I think it’s very unfortunate. At a time that there are American hostages being held in Gaza, that the president or any other leaders would refer to people that are moving through our justice system as hostages,” Pence told Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation.”

“And it’s just, it’s just unacceptable.”

Pence, who recently announced he will not endorse Trump, has previously slammed the former president’s “reckless” words about the Capitol attack and declared that they endangered his family.

Rioters chanted “hang Mike Pence” and there were gallows constructed outside of the U.S. Capitol on the day of the deadly riot.

Trump, in remarks to Ohio supporters, referred to the rioters as “unbelievable patriots” on Saturday.

Pence told Brennan that he has no doubt in his mind that some people were “caught up in the moment” when they entered the Capitol building, adding that they’re entitled to due process of law for any nonviolent activities that day.

“But the assaults on police officers ultimately in an environment that claimed lives is something that I think was tragic that day, and I’ll never diminish it,” he said.

