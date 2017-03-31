Mike Pence Doesn't Dine with Other Women When His Wife Is Not Around

Vice President Mike Pence's marriage has been getting some unusual attention this week after a newly resurfaced report that he won't dine with a woman who's not his wife, Karden.

"In 2002, Mike Pence told The Hill that he never eats alone with a woman other than his wife and that he won’t attend events featuring alcohol without her by his side, either," The Washington Post reported.

The piece also mentions that Pence calls his wife of nearly 32 years "mother."

Some see it as old-fashioned wholesomeness, while others have been dragging the Pences through the social media mud.

Mike Pence never eats alone with a woman other than his wife. And that can only mean one thing... #LSSC pic.twitter.com/L64pZacOxK — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 31, 2017

If you laugh at (or mock) Mike Pence for respecting his marriage, it's probably because you've never been in a healthy one #MAGA pic.twitter.com/cskohYtSGJ — Տᗩᑎᗪᖇᗩ ن Russia Bot (@SandraTXAS) March 31, 2017

Mike Pence did nothing wrong. — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) March 31, 2017

Relationship expert Dr. Wendy Walsh says most women would feel pretty lucky to have a partner who made such a statement.

"I ask every woman in America, 'Would you like your husband to say he would never dine out with another women with alcohol without you with him?' Dr. Walsh told Inside Edition. "We all would do the touchdown cheer if our husbands said this. This is a good thing. It shows he has boundaries."

