Mike Kagay seeks third term as Shawnee County district attorney in a now unchallenged race

Mike Kagay filed to run for a third term as Shawnee County’s district attorney on May 24, and currently doesn’t have any challengers, according to the Kansas Secretary of State’s list of candidates.

Republican Kagay, 40, said during his last campaign that he hopes to remain the district attorney until retiring. In his last election, he won with 59.4% of the nearly 85,000 votes over his Democratic challenger Joshua Luttrell after being unopposed in the primary.

In 2016, Kagay ran unopposed in the general election after securing the Republican nomination over two challengers.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay will seek a third term, after earlier saying he wants to remain in the office until retirement.

Kagay is from St. Mary’s in Pottawatomie County and graduated with a bachelor's of English from Washburn University in 2005 and from Washburn Law School in 2012. Prior to becoming the district attorney, he worked as an assistant district attorney for three years.

Kagay’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment by press time, but during his last campaign, he said his accomplishes as district attorney include the following:

High average prison sentences for people convicted of murder or sexual abuse.

Improving efficiency and reducing spending in the office.

Partnering with community organizations to refine local drug treatment court and creating other specialized treatment courts for issues like mental health and substance abuse.

Getting recognized by the state for a revamped diversion program.

The deadline to file to run for office will be noon June 3.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Mike Kagay wants another term as Shawnee County DA after eight years