Mike Johnson Just Dissed Marjorie Taylor Greene In The Most Southern Way

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) repeatedly uttered “bless her heart” at the mention of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) in a new interview shared Wednesday.

But he likely wasn’t being a Southern gentleman in the face of her loud campaign to have him axed from his post.

The term is often used in the South as a condescending diss that’s delivered like honey. It can even go so far as to say someone is pathetic.

Given the two lawmakers’ Deep South roots, Johnson’s taunt likely was understood by Greene.

And so were the other shots he took at her.

“Is she a serious lawmaker?” Blake Burman of The Hill and NewsNation asked in the conversation, which will air in full later Wednesday.

“I don’t think she’s proving to be, no,” Johnson said. “I don’t spend a lot of time thinking about her. I’ve got to do my job, and we do the right thing and we let the chips fall where they may. That’s my philosophy. That’s how we’re governing. We’re gonna keep the train on the tracks.”

Johnson said his goal was to grow the House majority.

“Descending into chaos and closing the House down and vacating the chair again” is the opposite of what Republicans want to accomplish, he said.

Greene and others in the far-right flank of the House are ticked at Johnson for his deal-making with Democrats to push through Ukrainian war aid and other bipartisan measures.

But Johnson is sitting more comfortably in his seat after Democratic leaders on Tuesday vowed to block any vote to oust him as speaker.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Greene deferred action until next week so she could “prepare.” She theatrically presented a MUGA hat ― “Make Ukraine Great Again” ― as a symbol of the “uniparty” begat by “Uniparty Speaker” Johnson, she said.

But ousting Johnson even then seems unlikely.

h/t Mediaite

