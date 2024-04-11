Mike Godard nominated as Indiana State University's 13th president

Apr. 11—The Indiana State University board of trustees Thursday nominated Mike Godard, provost at Southeast Missouri State University, to be the university's 13th president.

Trustees also authorized board chairman Bob Casey to negotiate an employment agreement with Godard that will have to be approved by trustees at a future meeting.

"We feel he was the right fit for Indiana State University at this time in our history," Casey said.

Godard "showed a progressively more responsible track record of leadership at institutions in the Midwest that are very similar to Indiana State in their profile," Casey said.

The nominee for ISU president is a first-generation college student and a former student athlete; he has tenured faculty status. He received his PhD in human bioenergetics from Ball State University in May 2000.

"He's not unfamiliar with Indiana; one child was born in Indiana," Casey said.

Godard showed a positive outlook for the future of ISU and demonstrated that he has a number of innovative and creative ideas to tackle some of the challenges faced by Indiana State, challenges faced by higher ed overall, Casey said.

"He has a keen awareness of the landscape that regional comprehensive universities are facing in today's higher ed environment. We were impressed by those things," Casey said.

Godard also shared with trustees his ideas on external/community relations.

Casey said trustees look forward to finalizing an employment agreement and "getting Dr. Godard here as soon as possible."

Priorities for Godard will include enrollment, local community relations and athletics, Casey said.

Godard recognizes the importance of athletic programs. "I believe he called them a front porch to the university," Casey said. Godard is former student athlete and has had experience in dealing with athletic programs at other higher ed institutions.

ISU's future president will be involved in hiring a new ISU athletic director, Casey said.

Godard has been provost of Southeast Missouri State University, a regional comprehensive university located in Cape Girardeau. It has an enrollment of about 10,000 students.

He is a tenured faculty member in the department of kinesiology, nutrition and recreation as a professor of exercise science.

Prior to that, he served as interim provost-chief learning officer at the University of Central Missouri, where he also had been vice provost for enrollment management/student success.

Godard earned his bachelor's in exercise science from Castleton State College (now Vermont State University — Castleton), master's in exercise physiology from Adelphi University, and doctorate from Ball State.

"I am genuinely thrilled and deeply grateful to be stepping into the role of the 13th president at Indiana State University," Godard said in a release. "It's a privilege to be a part of this community, and I owe a huge thank you to the board of trustees, especially to Chair Casey and Vice Chair Pratt. Their leadership and guidance will be invaluable as we navigate the exciting opportunities and challenges ahead."

Godard said he appreciated the efforts of the search committee and the support from the entire university and Terre Haute community.

"Your enthusiasm and commitment are the university's true strengths, and I am eager to get to know you all, learn from you, and collaborate to write the next chapter in our university's story. Let's make it great, filled with growth, collaboration, and shared successes. Thank you for welcoming my wife Kathryn and me into this incredible family," Godard stated.

Casey said trustees hope that Godard will be able to start sooner than July 1. The start date will be determined once an employment agreement is reached.

Godard will succeed Deborah J. Curtis, who has served as ISU president since 2018.

His appointment comes after a nationwide presidential search headed by WittKieffer, resulting in over 80 applicants.

Godard did work with Curtis at the University of Central Missouri; he was vice provost for enrollment management from July 2015 to December 2017 while she was provost there, and he became interim provost from January 2018 to June 2019 when Curtis became Indiana State University president.

Casey said trustees were aware of that. "He was assessed on his own merits. It's as simple as that," Casey said. "That's what shaped the decision."

"He will be his own person" with his own leadership style, Casey said.

