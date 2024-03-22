Mike Gallagher Of Wisconsin Is Latest GOP Member To Resign Ahead Of Schedule

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) said he will not serve out the remainder of his term in the U.S. House and will instead resign in mid-April, cutting House Republicans’ already narrow margin over Democrats even further.

“After conversations with my family, I have made the decision to resign my position as a member of the House of Representatives for Wisconsin’s Eight Congressional District effective April 19, 2024,” Gallagher said in a post on social media Friday.

Gallagher is the second House GOP member in recent weeks to say he won’t even serve out the remainder of his term and will instead quit Congress midsession. Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) said he would not seek reelection and then moved up his resignation date to Friday.

After Buck’s resignation takes effect, there will be 218 Republicans and 213 Democrats in the House, with four vacancies. That is the bare minimum for a majority in a fully seated chamber.