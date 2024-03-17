Mike Gallagher doesn't commit to attending RNC, where Trump is almost certain to be nominee

Rep. Mike Gallagher leaves a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 6, 2024 in Washington. The House failed to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas by a vote of 216-214, with three Republicans including Gallagher voting with all of the Democrats to block the resolution.

U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, who is not running for reelection to his northeastern Wisconsin seat in Congress, did not commit to attending the four-day Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this July.

"I don't know. There's a lot of things I need to do this summer. We'll see," Gallagher told WISN-TV's 'Upfront' on Sunday. "I got this legislation I'm passing ... we'll see what happens."

If he doesn't attend, Gallagher would join a few Republicans who could sit out the convention, where former President Donald Trump is all but certain to secure the official nomination. Former House Speaker Paul Ryan from Wisconsin has said he won't attend if Trump is the nominee.

Gallagher said he didn't know if he had been invited to attend or speak at his party's convention, though many high-ranking politicians and party officials typically go to the RNC.

"I'm a has-been at this point. No one cares what I think. I'm old news, now that I'm not running again anymore," Gallagher said.

More: Who is U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, Wisconsin Republican not seeking reelection?

In February, Gallagher made the surprise announcement that he would not run again for Congress, instead planning to enter the private sector and spend more time with his young family.

Republicans will have a primary for the GOP-leaning seat, with former state Sen. Roger Roth and current state Sen. Andre Jacque announcing runs. And after failing to field a challenger last time, Democrats are now eyeing the seat.

On 'Upfront,' Gallagher also discussed the latest developments on a bill he's leading that would require TikTok’s Chinese parent company to sell the app or face a ban in the United States.

The House passed the bill on a 352-65-1 bipartisan vote last week, though its future in the Senate is uncertain. President Joe Biden has said he would sign the bill if it reaches his desk, but Trump opposes the legislation.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Mike Gallagher says he doesn't know if he will attend RNC in Milwaukee