Mike Braun's votes against spending shows his conservative values

As U.S. Sen. Mike Braun campaigns for governor, it is important to recognize his commitment to fiscal conservatism. During his Senate tenure, Braun has consistently opposed significant spending bills that have contributed to our national debt and fueled inflation, reflecting his dedication to the financial health of Hoosier families — a priority I share as a father of nine.

Braun has voted against major spending initiatives, like the American Rescue Plan, and various infrastructure bills, which he correctly argued would lead to inflation. He has advocated for long-term fiscal stability, co-authoring a balanced federal budget proposal that preserves Social Security and Medicare. He also supports a constitutional amendment for a balanced budget and congressional term limits.

Sen. Mike Braun talks with attendees of the National Federation of Independent Businesses gubernatorial candidate forum and luncheon on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the Wellington Fishers Banquet & Conference Center in Fishers, Indiana.

As Indiana looks to its future, the need for a governor like Braun is clear. He not only promises fiscal responsibility, but has actively pursued it. His legislative record demonstrates a firm dedication to improving our state’s fiscal health.

Indiana needs a governor who practices fiscal conservatism. Senator Braun’s proven track record assures us he will continue to serve with the same diligence and integrity as governor. He has my full support in the upcoming Republican primary on May 7.

Tim Rushenberg lives in Indianapolis.

