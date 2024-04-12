Mike Braun's claims don't match his actions

Sen. Mike Braun claims he is an “outsider.” How can a man who served four years as a U.S. senator make the false claim of being an outsider?

Braun claims he is a huge supporter of our police. How can a man who wholeheartedly participated in the election lie, which led to the brutal beatings of Capitol and Washington, D.C., police officers, have no conscience for his actions and readily accept the endorsement of Trump, who perpetrated the events of Jan. 6?

Braun is a longtime advocate of no-exception abortion. This includes victims of rape, incest, and mother’s life-threatening conditions. Forcing any woman or little girl to bear a child under any of these circumstances is beyond barbaric. This should be unacceptable to all women and to the men who love and value them.

Braun claims he will do something about the border, but he voted against the most effective bipartisan bill for border protection in decades, a bill endorsed by the Border Security Patrol Union. He and his colleagues took orders from Donald Trump, now a private citizen at Mar-a-logo, to stop support of the bill.

Sen. Mike Braun talks with attendees of the National Federation of Independent Businesses gubernatorial candidate forum and luncheon on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the Wellington Fishers Banquet & Conference Center in Fishers, Indiana.

Braun claims to be a patriot, yet supported Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville blocking military promotions for many weeks. This was condemned by high-ranking officials from all branches of the military. Positions were not filled which, in some instances, placed the security of our nation in jeopardy.

Braun attempts to portray himself as a blue collar working man in his blue shirt with rolled sleeves when, in actuality, he is a multimillionaire.

Braun’s campaign incorrectly disclosed financial information for 29 transactions, which added up to $11.5 million in 2018. The Federal Elections Commission recently fined his campaign $159,000 for this transgression.

Hoosiers deserve better than Braun.

Sonya Stuckey Beasley is from Bedford.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: From abortion to policing, Mike Braun's claims don't match reality