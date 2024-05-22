Mike Boudreaux concedes to Vince Fong in CD-20 special election

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Early results in the runoff special election to replace Kevin McCarthy in Congress show Assemblyman Vince Fong with a big lead late Tuesday night.

There were only two candidates, both Republicans.

The Associated Press called the race just 17 minutes after polls closed, projecting Vince Fong to win the partial term in Congress. That’s a call both candidates agree with.

Fong was unavailable for an interview Tuesday night after polls closed, but Mike Boudreaux joined 17 News on Zoom.

“I’ve already telephoned [Vince], and we had a very great conversation with each other and gave him [my] congratulations,” the candidate and Tulare County sheriff said. “So, in this case, I don’t know that moving forward would be really responsible to those who would be spending money on me. So, we’re going to have to evaluate and see what that looks like.”

Jenny Huh: “So you’re not ruling anything out when it comes to your future, and that anything includes potentially endorsing Fong.”

Boudreaux: “That’s correct.”

It’s big news Boudreaux is considering dropping out ahead of the November general election, which decides who gets the full two-year term in Congress.

The candidates in that race are also Fong and Boudreaux.

Let’s take a look at the numbers as they stand late Tuesday night.

Districtwide, about 82% of the votes are in, according to the Secretary of State.

Assemblyman Vince Fong is leading with 60% of the vote statewide. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is trailing with 40% statewide.

Results so far are similar to what we saw in the primary special election in March: Fong won Fresno and Kern; Mike Boudreaux won Kings and Tulare.

In Kern County, Fong had a lead with 74% of the vote. Boudreaux is trailing with 26%.

Kern is Fong’s home base. He’s a native and has represented Kern in the California Assembly for nearly a decade now.

His name ID translates to votes, and Kern makes up more than half the district.

Many voters 17 News spoke with Tuesday night at the Kern GOP watch party said they chose Fong because they know and trust him.

Again, the Associated Press and the New York Times are already projecting Fong as the winner in this race.

Fong has put out a statement saying in part: “I am filled with humility and gratitude tonight, as early results show that voters have overwhelmingly selected me to serve as their voice in Washington D.C.”

17 News is set to talk with Fong Wednesday morning.

Results will be certified by the Secretary of State June 28, 2024.

