Mike Boudreau, Vince Fong battle to replace Kevin McCarthy in U.S. Congress

Voters in California's 20th congressional district, which encompasses southern portions of Tulare, Kern, and Fresno counties, on Tuesday were choosing a candidate in a special election to fill the remaining few months of former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy's term.

Polls close at 8 p.m.

McCarthy, in December, announced his plans to retire from Congress at the end of the year, after over a decade of serving in the House ended with intraparty fractures and a handful of Republican rebels pushing for his removal.

Leading the pack of nine candidates vying to take McCarthy's spot are Republicans Vince Fong, a state Assemblyman who represents parts of Tulare and Kern counties in Sacramento, and Mike Boudreaux, sheriff of Tulare County. Candidates are not split by party on the ballot in California.

Boudreaux has been sheriff since 2015 when he was officially elected. He's been serving since 2013 when he took over for the ailing Bill Wittman, who retired that year.

Other announced candidates include Marisa Wood, a Bakersfield Democrat school teacher who lost a challenge to McCarthy in 2022. If any of the nine hopefuls earn a majority of the vote tomorrow, they will automatically assume the position. Otherwise, the top two go on to a runoff election in May.

Earlier this month, Fong beat Boudreaux by nearly 20 percentage points in the primary election for the full-term seat. The two Republicans will face off against each other in November, regardless of Tuesday's election result.

Fong is also facing a legal battle that could prevent him from appearing on general election ballots. In December, California’s Secretary of State Shirley Weber argued he was ineligible to run because he had already filed re-election paperwork for his Assembly district. Fong sued and won. But an appeals court is now considering the case, which is expected to be decided by mid-April.

CalMatters and USA TODAY contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Boudreau, Fong battle to replace Kevin McCarthy in U.S. Congress