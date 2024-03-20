Mike Bost wins Republican seat for Illinois 12th Congressional District race

Ill. – As votes are getting close to concluding for the Illinois primary election Tuesday, incumbent Mike Bost is deemed the winner of the Republican seat in the race for Illinois U.S. House District 12.

“We have been very hardworking in the eastern and northern part of the district…but what we need to know is that we’re all Republicans and we’re gonna now work together,” Bost said Tuesday night.

Bost was against former state legislator Darren Bailey. Previously, Bailey received former President Donald Trump’s endorsement in 2022. This year, Trump’s support went to Bost.

“Naturally, I ran against a person who had name recognition, had a following out there…so now, we’ve got to work to unite that group because we do have common ground that we have to work on, and that is advancing Republican messages,” Bost said.

As of Tuesday evening, with 91% of votes reported, Bost held 52.99% of votes. Candidate Darren Bailey held 47.01% of the vote.

In November’s general election, Bost will likely face Democratic candidate Brian Roberts, who has 61% of votes, with 64% of votes reported as of Tuesday night.

