Mika Brzezinski Says Donald Trump’s Latest ‘Depraved’ Antics Prove 1 Thing

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski on Monday slammed Donald Trump as “sick” and “depraved” following the former president’s weekend campaign speech in Las Vegas.

“Some would call that completely unfit to deal with the challenges as the leader of the free world, just completely unfit,” Brzezinski said of multiple bizarre moments including Trump’s melting down over a teleprompter failure and rambling about sharks.

“Not trying to be flip, not trying to be funny,” she continued. “That was just disturbing and kind of crazy talk of a guy who did not know what to say when his prompter failed.”

Brzezinski sought to draw a sharp distinction between the presumptive GOP presidential nominee and President Joe Biden ahead of their likely 2024 election showdown.

There is “one on the right who promises to be a dictator, who promises to exact retribution on anybody who made him angry or held him accountable,” she pointed out. And then there is “one on the left who, again, you may not agree with his policies and his legislation, even though he has accomplished more than most modern, if not all modern, American presidents” who “endorses democracy, agrees with democracy” and “wants to preserve our democracy.”

“There is the choice. We’ve heard it a million times,” she said. “And I have to say it because a lot of people are influenced by what they watch on Fox News.”

Brzezinski then further condemned Trump for “flippantly” using a shark attack victim as “fodder for his speech” and describing as “hostages” those of his supporters who were arrested for taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“It’s sick, it’s depraved,” she said. “It is depraved.”

Watch the full video here:

