When migration means fleeing home, but not your country

The couple who sought an investigation into their son’s murder. A woman who received grim warnings after bringing her grandchildren to their mother’s funeral. A family torn apart by brothers’ attempts to avoid gang recruitment.

Like tens of thousands of other Hondurans, these families faced threats so pressing that they felt forced to uproot and find new homes. Each got tangled in the web of unwritten rules for survival here, such as keeping silent about crimes, in a nation rife with gangs, trafficking networks, and police corruption.

It’s a maze of risks that can sometimes lead people to the United States. But what’s often overlooked in US conversations around migration is that trekking north is rarely a migrant’s first choice. Most desperately search for safety in their own country.

“My [teenage] children all sleep in my bed with me now,” says Maritza, whose partner and two eldest sons were killed in the span of three years by gang violence. (Like the other displaced people in this story, she requested to use a pseudonym for her family’s safety.) She sent her youngest son, a teen, to live with relatives two hours away, and is seeking relocation assistance from an international NGO. Her kids have dropped out of school and a family friend does their grocery shopping. “We barely leave the house,” she says.

Maritza is on her way to becoming an internally displaced person (IDP): someone who is forced to flee her home, but remains within her country’s borders. Within the Northern Triangle, meanwhile – a region made up of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras – an estimated 432,000 people became IDPs in 2017, according to the Internal Displacement Monitoring Center.

What tends to get attention in the US, on the other hand, are numbers about cross-border migration: Some 163,000 immigrants from the Northern Triangle were halted at the US border in 2017. Another 82,000 were repatriated from Mexico to Central America the same year. Asylum applications from people fleeing the region are reaching new heights in both Mexico and the US, with 45 percent of asylum requests in Mexico in the first half of 2018 coming from Hondurans.

Violence, gang recruitment, and poverty feed the growing numbers of IDPs and migrants alike, experts say. In Honduras alone, at least 174,000 people became IDPs between 2004 and 2014, according to an estimate by the United Nations and the Honduran government.

Most everyone agrees the statistics on IDPs here are severely underreported, which can affect everything from education to employment to international migration. The more precisely researchers and officials can track the phenomenon, and understand causes unique to each community, the higher the chances they can prevent displacement – and possible migration – in the first place. There are also deeper-seated issues that need addressing, like job creation and improving graduation rates, so gangs don’t seem like one of few economic opportunities in so many Honduras neighborhoods and towns.

“Many Hondurans, Salvadorans, and Guatemalans, they love their countries. If they could go somewhere else at home they would,” says Elizabeth Kennedy, a prominent researcher in Central America who has spent the past five years studying motivations for migration in Honduras and El Salvador. She estimates that 90 percent of the people she’s interviewed in Honduras try to move somewhere else at home before looking beyond their national borders.

'HONDURAS IS DIFFERENT'

In a nation where only 4 in 100 homicides are solved, Ana says it’s safer not to report crimes to the police. Including her brother’s murder.

“My mom didn’t want to make a report, but [the police] saw her screaming and knew she was his mother,” she says, remembering his lifeless body outside the bus where he worked as the driver’s assistant, collecting fares.

The family was told the fleet’s owners had resisted an extortion attempt – and the murder was a message that the payments weren’t optional. Soon after, the family started getting threats. When they uprooted to a new home about 15 minutes away, they didn’t tell anyone: neighbors, relatives, and least of all the government. When they feared ties between criminal groups in their new and old neighborhoods, the family tried to move again, and her mother eventually decided to migrate to the US.