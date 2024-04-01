New migrant caravan making it's way north
FOX News Senior Correspondent Casey Stegall has more from El Paso.
Stevenson, an 18-year-old freshman, had the game of his life at the perfect time for the Crimson Tide, whose magical run has been fueled by unlikely performances like his.
Clark is a natural in the spotlight, but coach Lisa Bluder's deference to the superstar makes Iowa's situation more unique than most as the women's game grows bigger than ever.
Experts share strategies for jumpstarting (or catching up on) your retirement savings.
This week, it’s all about cars and Lucy Liu in VR.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the latest rumors and news around the NFL. The trio start with takeaways from the NFL owner's meetings as Jori was on the ground in Orlando. The hosts discuss the fallout of the new kickoff rule (are rosters going to change because of it?), the two Christmas Day games and what the heck Jerry Jones was doodling in his notebook. Next, it's time to pull out the crystal ball as the hosts attempt to look into the future for some key quarterbacks, starting with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy's draft stock has been skyrocketing lately as some rumors emerged that he could go as high as second overall. Charles gives his thoughts and what he's hearing from GMs around the league before moving onto Brock Purdy and whether San Francisco will be willing to pay him when the time comes. Charles dives deeper into the 2024 quarterback class and why every prospect has a massive red flag, and Jori gives us the latest on the Dak Prescott contract negotiations, which seem to be heading in the wrong direction. All signs are pointing towards Dak hitting free agency next offseason. Finally, Fitz wraps things up by asking about Deion Sanders' comments about choosing where his sons get drafted and whether or not player empowerment could be ascending to a new level with the emergence of NIL.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss the Warriors overcoming Draymond Green’s ejection, the timetable on Joel Embiid’s return from knee surgery, the Timberwolves’ sale blowing up and much more.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Tom Haberstroh to talk about the NBA’s gambling problem, the Lakers beating the Bucks without LeBron James, all of the playoff races still yet to be determined and a lot more.
The Lions learned Sutton was wanted by Florida police when he was working out for them.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Jared Rubin from CBS Sports and Last Night in Basketball to say some nice things about the Rockets, Magic, Suns, Tom Thibodeau, Nets, Bulls and Hawks.
This week, we talk BMW Neue Klasse X, Wrangler V8, Ford Performance supercharger, Shell EV charging, Marcello Gandini, Mercedes CLA and Mini Countryman.
Couisnard transferred from South Carolina after he says he didn't receive communication from the team's new coaching staff. Now he has a tournament win over his former program.
Mortgage rates crept closer to 7% this week, and some homebuyers responded by retreating from their purchase plans.
Microsoft announced two new Surface devices and a slew of new accessories at a virtual event today, but the first part of the presentation focused squarely on how its AI Copilot is getting integrated ever deeper into Windows. The actual Copilot story Microsoft told here -- at length -- was largely a rehash of previously announced updates, customer testimonials and a lot of chatter about how Copilot will make employees happier and more productive by summarizing meetings they didn't attend and documents they didn't read. "Windows 11 and Windows 365 promise a new era of AI productivity," said Melissa Grant, Microsoft's senior director for Windows Enterprise.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein, as the trio kick off the show by reacting to Caleb William's pro day performance and Marvin Harrison Jr's lack thereof – and how important testing is to NFL evaluators. Next up is the latest on wide receiver market, as the Cleveland Browns paid Jerry Jeudy a surprising amount of money (Charles gives his thoughts on why), and Mike Williams is headed to the New York Jets, who have made some impressive moves this offseason. Later, Charles dives into what he's hearing on the 2024 NFL quarterback class and whether or not the hype train has gone too far, especially when you consider a 2021 QB class that was similarly lauded. The trio discuss JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr. and how the puzzle might come together at the end of April. The hosts finish the show with expectations for the upcoming owner's meetings next week, as Jori expects we could see the end of the hip drop tackle and some big changes to the kickoff.
The home stretch of the NHL season is here, and these players could be key acquisitions for your team's title run.
From its head writer's sudden exit to its returning voice cast members, everything to know about the show.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill talks about Kyrie Irving’s game-winner against the Nuggets, the playoff paths of the Lakers & Warriors, and explains why he has a problem with All-NBA this year.
OpenAI's legal battle with The New York Times over data to train its AI models might still be brewing. OpenAI on Wednesday announced that it signed contracts with Le Monde and Prisa Media to bring French and Spanish news content to OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot. In a blog post, OpenAI said that the partnership will put the organizations' current events coverage -- from brands including El País, Cinco Días, As and El Huffpost -- in front of ChatGPT users where it makes sense, as well as contribute to OpenAI's ever-expanding volume of training data.
Two months ago, media giant Fox Corp. partnered with Polygon Labs, the team behind the Ethereum-focused layer-2 blockchain, to tackle deepfake distrust. Hildebrandt said she’s bullish that more news outlets, media companies and others will integrate this technology as AI technology goes into the mainstream. “There’s obviously the beat on the hill,” Hildebrandt said.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson to go behind the scenes on the biggest news around NFL free agency. The trio start off with the news that the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons are under investigation for their tampering in the signings of Saquon Barkley and Kirk Cousins, respectively. In other news, Desmond Ridder was traded to the Arizona Cardinals (and may be part of the team's long-term plans), and Calvin Ridley got a massive contract with the Tennessee Titans. The Eagles never pay big money for running backs, but they bucked that trend by signing former New York Giant Saquon Barkley. The trio do a deep dive on how this came about, and Jori outlines the Eagles' thought process as to why Barkley was the right guy to go after. Later, Charles takes us through the huge ripple effects left by Kirk Cousins' contract, as Justin Fields will now likely have to accept a backup role this season (and Charles has a new favorite landing spot), and quarterbacks who are negotiating extensions (Tua Tagovailoa and Jared Goff in particular) just saw their price tag go up.