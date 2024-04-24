You might see frost Thursday morning in southeastern Wisconsin

The first frost of the season hits the South Shore. temperatures got into the 20's in some areas like Marshfield which left a layer of frost crystals on plants and leaves. Tuesday November 15, 2022.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for all of southeastern Wisconsin in effect from late Wednesday through early Thursday morning.

Overnight temperatures are forecast to fall into the upper 20s and low 30s with the potential for widespread frost.

Skies will clear today, with highs in the 40s and 50s. With light winds tonight, widespread frost is expected as lows fall below freezing. A Freeze Watch is in effect for all of southern Wisconsin tonight into early Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/kn4RIdwShm — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) April 24, 2024

Freeze watches are issued when there's the potential for temperatures to be 32 degrees or colder in the next 24 to 36 hours.

Wednesday is forecast to be sunny with highs around 45 degrees. Temperatures on Thursday are forecast with highs near 53, according to the NWS.

Nearing the weekend, storms and showers will move into the area on Friday and continue through Sunday. Heavy rain and strong or severe storms will be possible over the weekend.

What should I do to protect plants during freezing temperatures?

Bring any potted plants into your garage or house

Cover plants before the night. You can use commercial frost cloth, bed sheets or blankets, or an inverted bucket or container.

Plants low to the ground may be covered with straw or other mulch.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee, Wisconsin weather: NWS issues freeze watch overnight