You Might Be Getting the Wrong Dose of Your Heart Drug, New Studies Show

Two new studies out today found that patients may not be prescribed the best possible dosages of common heart medications.

The first study, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, examined newer blood thinners such as Eliquis and Zarelto and found that about one in six patients isn't getting the right dose, which could increase their risk of serious complications, such as bleeding. And a second study, published in the journal Hypertension, suggests that many patients taking medication for high blood pressure could be taking much lower dosages of multiple drugs instead, with fewer side effects.

“If you are taking any of these prescriptions, you should talk to your doctor to make sure you are getting the best dose for you,” advises Marvin M. Lipman, M.D., Consumer Reports’ chief medical adviser.

Here’s what you need to know about the new findings.

Blood Thinners: Getting the Right Dose

Millions of Americans take a blood-thinners such as apixaban (Eliquis), rivaroxaban (Zarelto), or dabigatran (Pradaxa) for atrial fibrillation, a heart condition that causes an irregular and rapid heart rate and which can quadruple the risk of stroke. These newer drugs have all been shown to be as effective as warfarin (Coumadin), an older blood-thinning medication, with fewer side effects.

But the new study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, which was led by researchers at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and looked at almost 15,000 patients on these newer drugs, found that 16 percent of them received the wrong dose—potentially undermining the medications’ effectiveness and increasing the possibility of life-threatening complications.

The medications are currently available in two dosages: a standard dosage and a lower dosage for patients with kidney problems (about 10 percent of patients with atrial fibrillation also have severe kidney disease). Yet 43 percent of patients with kidney problems received the standard dose, increasing their risk of major bleeding, while about 13 percent of patients without kidney disease received the less effective lower dose.

“Neither group saw any benefit: The overdosed group didn’t reduce their risk of stroke any further, while the underdosed group didn’t have any reduction in bleeding risks,” says Jonathan Halperin, M.D., professor of cardiology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York.

So why are doctors prescribing incorrect doses? It’s a combination of both extra caution and, at times, carelessness, study authors say.

“If a physician has an 85-year-old patient come in with atrial fibrillation, they are often reluctant to treat her with a full dose,” says study author Peter Noseworthy, M.D., adding that a full dose of apixaban (Eliquis) might be best in those cases. “On the opposite end of the spectrum, a younger, seemingly healthy patient may come in and the physician will just write a prescription for a higher dose without even thinking about their kidney function.”

Blood Thinners: What to Ask Your Doctor

If you or someone you care for takes one of these medications, ask your physician these questions.

What Is My Current Kidney Function?

Your doctor should check your kidney function once a year, and even more frequently if you already have kidney disease, says Noseworthy. That way, your dosage can be scaled up or down accordingly.

Why Are You Giving Me This Dose?

Knowing whether you have been prescribed the higher dose or the lower dose of your blood thinner is important. (If you take apixaban, the low dose is 2.5 mg and the high dose is 5 mg. If you take dabigatran, a high dose is 150 mg, and a low dose is 75 mg. If you take rivaroxaban, the high dose is 20 mg and the low dose is 15 mg.)

If you're on the high dose, make sure that your doctor has ruled out any kidney disease. But if you’re on the low dose, be sure to ask why—your doctor may be overly cautious. “Sometimes it’s as simple as a doctor looking at a patient and saying, ‘I don’t like that bruise, so let’s be cautious and prescribe a lower dose,” says Halperin.

Can Any Other Drugs I’m Taking Have an Impact on the Dose?

Antidepressants such as paroxetine (Paxil) and sertraline (Zoloft), antibiotics such as rifampin (Rifadin) or clarithromycin (Biaxin) or the anticonvulsant carbamazepine (Carbatrol) may all interact with blood thinners, so make sure your doctor knows everything you're taking. He or she may need to adjust your dose, or monitor you closely for side effects like bleeding.