What might be built on the Sheraton Crossroads site? Mahwah planning board makes a ruling

MAHWAH — A proposal to include data and fulfillment centers as possible uses on the Sheraton Crossroads site is "not inconsistent" with the township's master plan, its Planning Board ruled Monday.

It is the first action taken about the site since the hotel closed in December.

The developer, Crossroads Hotel Developers LLC, originally proposed building two warehouses totaling 1.7 million square feet on the 143-acre site.

But Monday, Township Planner Doreen Green outlined "Amendment 1" proposing new options:

125-foot-tall, five-story "fulfillment center" no closer than 1,600 feet from the site's western border;

40-foot-tall, three-story garage building;

55-foot, two-story limit on other buildings on the site.

"The first plan is not scrapped," Board Attorney Mark Madaio said. "This amendment presents options."

Planning Board Chair Jeremiah Crean expressed reservations about the proposal, contending "this is a totally different project," and that the plans were vague. He questioned impact on traffic control, and the need for a parking garage, when the previous plan called for only ground-level parking. Member Megan Jankowski asked about power needs of the buildings.

The Sheraton Crossroads in Mahwah, N.J. on Wednesday Jan. 18, 2023.

"This sounds like a more intensive use to me," said Board Member Victoria Galow.

However, Madaio advised that their questions would be addressed at future site plan presentations. The limited purpose of the hearing was to rule on whether the proposal amendment was consistent with the master plan, nothing more.

"They are still limited to 35% maximum lot coverage," Green said. "We don't know yet what they're building, but planners are not involved in highway planning. That's done by the state."

SHERATON CLOSING Sheraton Crossroads in Mahwah is closing for good — and very soon. What we know

Board members reviewed master plan history to see what if any contradictions could be found. They noted that the maximum building height had not changed since the 250-foot-tall, 25-story hotel was built in 1987, taller than the proposed fulfillment center height. Uses were found to be similar in description to those already in the master plan.

Councilman David May spoke during the public hearing section of the meeting. He stated the original plan for the site was not just one 24-story building but "two more just like that." A previous proposal for a town village, 800 affordable housing units and 350,000 square feet of retail space was a more intense use.

The most recent proposal for the Sheraton Crossroads property in Mahwah was a December 2022 plan for two warehouses on the site, with affordable housing moved to a separate site on Ridge Road.

"That's traffic," he said. "It's not a plan, just zoning. Height doesn't increase density."

The board eventually voted to declare the amendments "not inconsistent" with the master plan. Crean cast the only no vote. Mayor James Wysocki, a member of the board, was not present.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Sheraton Crossroads site: Mahwah NJ Planning Board decides future