Mifflinburg to test tornado siren on April 13

Mar. 5—MIFFLINBURG — The borough of Mifflinburg is planning a tornado siren test on April 13.

The test is scheduled for noon April 13. The rain date will be noon April 20 in case fire companies need to respond to emergencies in inclement weather, said Mifflinburg Hose Company Chief Steve Walter.

The siren was introduced two years ago. The siren for tornadoes is a high pitch tone that stays for three minutes, said Walter.

Three EF-1 tornados touched down on July 2 in Lewisburg, Hartleton and Mifflinburg. The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) reported a total of 12 tornadoes between 1950 and July 2 in Union County, meaning 25 percent of the tornadoes over the last 74 years occurred last year.

In Lewisburg, a tornado damaged Just Lite It fireworks shop along Route 15 and a section of the nearby Silver Moon Flea Market. In Mifflinburg, a tornado damaged trees and caused a garage collapse. Ten properties were damaged in Union County in total.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER