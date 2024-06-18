Midtown parking problems need creative solutions

Midtown has a parking problem, but it’s not the one you think. I’ve spent much of my adult life hanging around Midtown and I can assure you there are no shortage of parking spaces. The problem is their availability to patrons.

Last week, the Urban Tallahassee broke the news that the beloved Waterworks site had sold and is slated to become a parking lot. That hurt to read. Hours later, as more information came out via an article in the Tallahassee Democrat, it was revealed that Sally Bradshaw purchased the site and is planning to add parking and expand her wonderful bookstore Midtown Reader. That’s great news, but the conversation started about parking left me bothered.

Sliders - A Sandwich Revolution located on 1222 Thomasville Road permanently closed their doors May 2024.

I shared some thoughts about the news on Facebook, and as you can imagine it triggered a wide array of reactions. Residents, businesses owners, patrons, and developers all chimed in. Despite the varied comments, I’m not sure I read anything that was wrong or untrue.

Yes, it is hard to find a convenient parking space in Midtown during peak hours on Friday and Saturday evenings. It is correct that the city passed on an opportunity to build a parking garage in recent years. Property owners do indeed have rights to do what they please and share responsibilities to respect their neighbors. All those points and others make it clear that Midtown certainly needs some better planning if it is ever to reach its full potential.

I agree with all that and more. However, I’ll also tell you that most of the time, I can pull right up to my Midtown destination and park with no problem whatsoever. I get my hair cut there, go the gym, eat multiple meals per week, have drinks, and shop in the area. At no point in the past decade have I not been able to reach my destination because of parking. That doesn’t mean I haven’t had to walk a block every now and then, but hey, we live in a city, remember.

Cities all over the world have managed to overcome inconvenient parking and there’s no reason Tallahassee can’t follow suit. We need to nurture a strong sense of place and provide for the ability to get there. In Midtown, we need to get creative.

Obviously, garages work great, but they are cost prohibitive and often sit empty. The model we’ve implemented on Gaines Street is a good one. Public dollars have subsidized the cost for building garages in multifamily developments in exchange for public parking access. Unfortunately, there have yet to be any opportunities for that kind of development in Midtown. It won’t be long though.

Owner of Midtown Reader Sally Bradshaw share the need for more parking to support her business during a meeting at the Tallahassee Board of Realtors office to discuss the building of a parking structure in Midtown Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.

In the meantime, our city needs to encourage and incentivize property owners to open their lots up when not in use. Many already do this and shockingly the sky hasn’t fallen for them. I understand the liability issues, but that can be solved relatively quickly with the right policies. I visit Pensacola all the time and there are tons of metered lots that serve offices by day and bars by night. It just takes some effort.

Midtown is like a border zone between our most dense urban areas and suburban Tallahassee. Our city’s growing pains are most apparent in places like this. There are historic neighborhoods and bustling businesses all jammed together in a cool area that people like to hang out in. Sometimes there’s not enough parking. Most cities can only dream of such a problem.

Jay Revell

Jay Revell is president and chief storyteller at Revell Media, a branding and marketing agency in Tallahassee, Florida.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Send letters to the editor (up to 200 words) or Your Turn columns (about 500 words) to letters@tallahassee.com. Please include your address for verification purposes only, and if you send a Your Turn, also include a photo and 1-2 line bio of yourself. You can also submit anonymous Zing!s at Tallahassee.com/Zing. Submissions are published on a space-available basis. All submissions may be edited for content, clarity and length, and may also be published by any part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Midtown parking problems need creative solutions