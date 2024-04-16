Midtown mother advocates in D.C. for drinking water standard to protect from “forever chemicals”
Midtown mother advocates in D.C. for drinking water standard to protect from “forever chemicals”
Midtown mother advocates in D.C. for drinking water standard to protect from “forever chemicals”
This week's health news can help you live your best life, whether that's getting a massage or getting in touch with your spiritual side,
So-called forever chemicals are in everything from water-resistant clothing to nonstick pans. Here's why they're dangerous to your health, and what you can do about it.
The stories you need to start your day: EPA’s new “forever chemicals” rule, Arizona’s abortion ban and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Wagner joins a pair of freshmen teammates and several 5-star recruits leaving Kentucky after Calipari's exit.
It's like self-care in a cup — this floral tumbler will keep her well-hydrated this spring.
"Bluey" fans around the world experienced a roller coaster of emotions during the show's longest episode ever that premiered on April 14.
Charles McDonald and Charles Robinson team up to cover the 2024 All-Juice Team, which was released this morning on Yahoo Sports. C Mac and C Rob spend some time remembering the legacy of the great Terez Paylor (who started the All-Juice team) before going pick-by-pick and explaining how each selection was made. The duo discuss how they made the call on players like Caleb Williams, Marshall Lloyd, Amarius Mims, Chop Robinson, Malik Mustapha and more. Later in the show, Terez' fiancee Ebony Reed joins Charles Robinson to discuss the work Terez poured into this project every year before diving into her new book, Fifteen Cents on the Dollar: How Americans Made the Black-White Wealth Gap, and how sports fans and average Americans alike can connect to the book.
Open your windows without letting in the creepy crawlies.
Power inverters can be very useful during road trips. They connect to your car's auxiliary port and charge your devices via the inverters outlets.
Stock up on the formula with more than 25,000 rave reviewers while it's on sale.
A portable speaker is a great way to listen to music. You can connect them to your phone, computer, or tablet to play your favorite songs on the go.
Nike shared a sneak peek of its track and field uniforms for the 2024 Paris Olympics and women athletes were less than impressed by one of the designs.
Bad Bunny's agency is reportedly under investigation for providing improper benefits to players.
Iverson didn't get a life-size statue. Charles Barkley and Wilt Chamberlain didn't either.
Over 48,000 customers agree that these covers will help you experience the life-changing magic of contained and covered cords.
What does Taylor Swift have in common with a group of improv comedians pretending to be wizards? Dropout's Dungeons & Dragons actual play show, Dimension 20, is getting pretty close to selling out a 19,000-seat venue just hours after ticket sales opened to the general public. When I was playing D&D in the early eighties, I would have never believed that there was a future where people would watch live D&D at Madison Square Garden.
Tesla recently announced new seats for the Model S Plaid, which should make it less jarring to drive at its limits.
After years of customer requests, Fellow is finally announcing its first coffee machine in the Aiden, which delivers a high-quality pour-over experience with a single touch.
Bright idea for mom: Get eight of these flickering-flame beauties for $30 and 'make spring/summer a little more fun.'
The O.J. Simpson trial was a turning point in cultural history that changed the way media and news are consumed.