'Midtown Jane Doe,' whose remains were found in cement of NYC bar basement 20 years ago, finally ID'd

A 9/11 victim's DNA helped police identify remains — found more than 20 years ago under a famed New York City address — as those of a teen last seen in 1969, authorities said.

Construction workers made the gruesome discovery on Feb. 10 2003 at 301 W. 46th St. in Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood, where the famed rock night club "Steve Paul's The Scene" once played host to some of music's biggest acts.

“They were knocking through the concrete floor (and) a skull rolled out," NYPD Detective Ryan Glas told NBC New York.

Publicly accessible DNA records, including those of a 9/11 victim, linked those 2003 remains to Patricia Kathleen McGlone, a Brooklyn girl who would have been about 16 in 1969.

She had been tied up with electrical cord and strangled.

The victim was wearing a ring with initials "PMcG," matching her name, and a 1960s-era Bulova watch, police said. A 1969 dime and a plastic toy solider were also found on her, prompting police to believe she might have given birth to a child before her death.

NYPD Detective Ryan Glas holds a digital composite photo of Patricia Kathleen McGlone. (WNBC)

"With any investigation, especially a homicide investigation, the first thing you need to have is a name to the victim, because it gives you a starting point," Glas said. "Any little bit of information helps, especially with cold cases."

Kathleen McGlone was the daughter of Bernard McGlone and Patricia Gilligan, who obtained a marriage license on June 23, 1952 in Alexandria County, Virginia.

At the time of their planned union, McGlone was 45 and living in the Upper East Side of Manhattan while Gilligan was 21 and residing in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

The victim was born on April 20, 1953 and later baptized and confirmed, according to Brooklyn Catholic Church records.

"This is personal for me because everyone has a daughter, everyone is the child of somebody," Glas said. "You got to get justice for the people that are killed."

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com