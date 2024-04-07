Midstate chefs gather to talk about challenges they face

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Local chefs gathered in Harrisburg to talk about the obstacles they currently face and learn about resources available to them to help combat those challenges.

Just like many other industries, chefs say they are still facing problems and rebuilding from the pandemic.

The Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association and The Central Chapter of the American Chef Federation hosted a ‘Chef Talk’ at Greystone Public House in Harrisburg.

The organizations say the number one issue in the industry is labor followed by the cost of food.

One chef says while they continue to rebuild, they want to hear from you.

“Everybody is doing their best and we do want input, we do want not just support from the public, we want to know what you want and what you expect because we want to give you the best experience we can,” said Hollywood Casino Executive Chef Travis Mumma.

The Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association President and CEO Joe Massaro says another problem restaurants are facing is having to train new staff as the pandemic pushed out many people with experience in the restaurant industry.

