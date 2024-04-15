Midsomer Murders fans left baffled by 'absolutely bonkers' case

Nick Hendrix as DS Jamie Winter, Nina Wadia as Medora Salt and Neil Dudgeon as DCI John Barnaby in Midsomer Murders series 23. (ITV)

Midsomer Murders has always had a loose grip on reality, presenting a cosy crime series that viewers can't help but get sucked into no matter how implausible the plot — but, the ITV show's series 23 opener seemed to be a decidedly difficult one to get behind.

The episode saw DCI John Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) and DS Jamie Winter (Nick Hendrix) tackle a difficult case in the village of Blacktrees-on-Marsh, where a grisly murder sees the leader of a doomsday prepper group, Warren Kaine, be killed after receiving a false hoax message. The town is still being haunted by the Blacktrees Prophecy, and in the wake of Kaine's death a number of other people are also murdered.

With just a few clues to go on, Barnaby and Winter are tasked with discovering the identity of the killer who uses increasingly strange yet creative ways to kill their victims — including a can of spam. It was this, and other elements of the murder plot, that left viewers confused.

Taking to X, fans of the show complained about how hard it was to follow along with the plot, or really find any of it believable. One person wrote: "New episode of #MidsomerMurders was absolutely bonkers...#ITVDrama".

While another viewer said: "What on earth??!!! [alien emoji] #midsomermurders" as one viewer responded: "#MidsomerMurders came back to itv with some of the weirdest killings yet."

#midsomermurders

Who writes this increasingly bizarre stuff? How can the actors keep straight faces? — marie eaton smith (@marie1026) April 14, 2024

Feeling similarly, a person wrote in response to the series 23 opener: "The ridiculousness of #midsomermurders plots are just crazy….The worst part is that once I stumble on this show, I can’t stop watching it! I keep shaking my head waiting to see what further cluster F will come up Barnaby really needs to get hold of his town because….."

Complaining about the episode's writing, one viewer shared: "Who writes this increasingly bizarre stuff? How can the actors keep straight faces?". Another fan of the show similarly said: "What on earth have the writers of #midsomermurders been taking this week? Stories get more and more bizarre by each episode. Just keep it simple.."

Midsomer Murders fans were not too impressed with the opener of series 23. (ITV)

Another viewer jokingly wrote that they feared they'd "gone as insane as the rather improbably murderer" after seeing the episode play out and the killer be revealed — so improbable was the outcome.

While a number of viewers were undoubtedly confused by the episode's turn of events, there were some who enjoyed the plot regardless.

For example, one viewer said: "It might be a load of rubbish for some but for me it’s two hours of pure escapism & I love it!" While one viewer wrote: "An enjoyable #MidsomerMurders tonight."

Midsomer Murders series 23 airs on ITV1, and the first episode is available now on ITVX.