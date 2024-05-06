Midlands women charged with bringing contraband to inmate at SC prison, officials say

Two Midlands women were charged with multiple crimes recently including bringing contraband to a prison in South Carolina, according to the state Department of Corrections.

Jirah Shakanah Walker, a 30-year-old Richland County resident, and Lynetta McCloud Mitchell, a 60-year-old Fairfield County resident, each were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, providing contraband to an inmate and criminal conspiracy, the South Carolina Department of Corrections said in a May 3 news release.

On April 7, Walker and Mitchell were involved with providing contraband to an inmate at Lieber Correctional Institution, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections.

The contraband items included tobacco, jewelry and 85 grams of a substance that field tested positive for marijuana, the S.C. Department of Corrections said.

Walker, who lives in Hopkins, drove Mitchell to the prison in Dorchester County and gave the Winnsboro woman a package containing the contraband to pass to an inmate during visitation, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections.

Mitchell’s bond was set at $50,000 on the combined charges and was posted April 9, Dorchester County court records show.

Information about Walker’s bond status was not available, but she is not currently listed on the Dorchester County Detention Center’s inmate roster.

The inmate locked up at Lieber was not publicly identified by the S.C. Department of Corrections.

Lieber is a male-only, “close” custody level prison in Ridgeville, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections.

“Close security facilities are high-security facilities designed primarily to house violent offenders with longer sentences, and inmates who exhibit behavioral problems,” the S.C. Department of Corrections said on its website.