Midlands law enforcement seek man accused of sexual contact with minor

A man is accused of illegal sexual activity with a person under age, and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is searching for him.

The department posted to social media that Garrick Jones, a 33-year-old from Columbia, is “accused of criminal sexual contact with a minor after an incident with a teen Sunday night at a home on Charleston Highway.”

“If you know where Jones is, or where he might be, please call us at 803-785-8230,” the department added.







The post didn’t specify where on Charleston Highway the incident took place, and there is no report yet on how old Jones is or the age of the alleged victim.

This story will continue to be updated.