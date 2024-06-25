Midland man killed in Crane crash

Jun. 25—A Midland man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Crane County Saturday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a preliminary investigation showed a 41-year-old Odessa man, who was driving a tractor-trailer, failed to give the right of way to Christopher Allen Robles, 40, who was driving a Chrysler Town and Country, at U.S. 385 and Tarpley Road around 12:30 a.m.

The vehicles collided and Robles was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver wasn't injured.

The crash remains under investigation.