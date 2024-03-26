Midland energy leaders unite to support Panhandle wildfire disaster relief efforts

Mar. 25—AMARILLO — In the wake of devastation caused by historic wildfires in the Texas Panhandle, Midland oil and gas companies have stepped up and demonstrated their commitment to local communities and their love for West Texas. With a collective spirit of compassion, industry leaders from Midland have generously donated a total of $200,000 to the Amarillo Area Foundation's Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund.

West Texans have a deep connection to the land and a profound love of community and it comes as no surprise that Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Diamondback Energy, Permian Resources, and Pioneer Natural Resources have joined together and stepped forward as industry leaders in a time of crisis, offering support to those affected by the recent catastrophic wildfires. This contribution highlights the spirit of West Texans, who have always stood ready to lend a helping hand to their neighbors in need.

"The Amarillo Area Foundation's Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund is being used to address the immediate needs of those impacted by the devastating wildfires in our region," Clay Stribling, President and CEO of Amarillo Area Foundation, said in a news release. "We are focused on food, water, shelter, and clothing. We will also work closely with regional providers to address long-term needs like grief and trauma counseling, livestock and agriculture losses, first responder organizations and their readiness, and other needs that arise as we more closely identify the damage done to our communities."

The Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund, activated in response to the urgent needs of wildfire-affected communities, has already allocated over $1.3M in grants to organizations providing direct relief. From addressing immediate needs such as food, water, and shelter to facilitating long-term recovery efforts like grief counseling and agricultural support, the Foundation reaffirms its mission to enhance the quality of life for all residents of the Texas Panhandle.

"The recent grants disbursed by the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund and other funds held at the Amarillo Area Foundation continue to play a crucial role in our ongoing efforts to rebuild and restore hope in the wake of these devastating wildfires," said Stribling. "We are so grateful to those who have donated to the Fund."

The collective effort and donations of Midland's leading energy companies, totaling $200,000, exemplify the spirit of community and resilience that defines West Texas.

Each contribution will provide help to those affected by the wildfires. Rebuilding will take months and even years for many of the ranchers who lost their entire livelihoods. For more information on how you can support the Amarillo Area Foundation's wildfire relief efforts, please visit www.amarilloareafoundation.org.