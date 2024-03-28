Midland College inducts 49 students into Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society

Mar. 27—MIDLAND — Midland College hosted the annual Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society induction ceremony March 25 at the Allison Fine Arts Building, Wagner and Brown Auditorium.

The Midland College chapter is one of 97 chapters in Texas and has been recognized as a 5-Star chapter over the past six years.

"Midland College was pleased to welcome 49 students into membership of the Alpha Beta Phi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at its induction ceremony," Terry Gilmour, Advisor and Division 1 Coordinator for Phi Theta Kappa, said in a news release. "These are some of the highest achieving students on our campus and they represent the hallmarks of Phi Theta Kappa — scholarship, leadership, service and fellowship."

Phi Theta Kappa is the oldest, most prestigious honor society for community college students. Students must have completed 12 college hours and have a minimum 3.5 GPA in order to receive an invitation to join.

The following students were honored during the recent induction ceremony:

Eliel Abascal; Yousif Al Jumaili; Daritzy Andrade; Ava Aston; Kaylee Bouten; Angelo Candelaria; Audrey Daye; Elvis Dominic; Kenneth Evans; Ilayna Franco; Katrina Fuller; Dayani Hernandez Gallegos; Elisette Hinojos Garcia; Maria Guiomar Garcia; Isaiah Gomez.

Aubrey Gonzales, Dilan Gutierrez; Katelyn Herren; Emily Hinshaw; Nadia Holguin-Morales; Aliyah Jerry; Ahmed Khan; Alisha Lee; Eriana Loya; Audrey Licon; Emma Mandisodza; Heather Mariaca; Caleb Maurer.

Angel Medina; Bella Medina; Magaly Ortiz; Alexis Padilla; Stevan Parker; Felisha Patton; Ian Phan; Kaylee Ramirez; Nemiah Ramirez; Brieana Aloha Richards; Rebecca Robertson; Francisco Rodriguez; Jaime Rodriguez.

Marco Salgado; Guneet Sehgal; Sumi Schwarz; Mary-Jane Stacey; Octavio Tarango; Jayden Villafranco; Shania West; Annalea Whitaker.