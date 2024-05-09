Midland College holds first-ever Honors Convocation; awards new Chap Champion scholarship

May 8—Midland College students, faculty, and staff gathered May 5 at the Al G. Langford Chap Center for the first annual Honors Convocation, an evening for recognizing and honoring academic achievement, leadership and excellence among Midland College students.

"It's critical that we take the time to recognize and applaud the accomplishments of our students," Vice President of Instruction Michael Dixon said in a news release. "Their successes are a reflection of their dedication and perseverance, and they deserve to be celebrated for their achievements."

The event honored student accomplishments and presented awards in the following categories: President's List, Honors Program, Phi Theta Kappa, Sigma Kappa Delta English Honor Society, Student Government Association, Outstanding Major Awards, and Special Program Awards including the Primary Care Pathway Program-Early Acceptance Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine, the Sul Ross at MC Outstanding Student Award and the A&M Engineering at MC Outstanding Student Award.

During the awards ceremony, MC faculty also unveiled a new award — the Chap Champion. The Chap Champion is an inaugural scholarship presented to a student who displays positivity, encourages their peers, leads by example, and engages with classmates and instructors. Students were nominated by MC faculty and nominations were reviewed by a selection committee. The Chap Champion will receive a scholarship made possible by the MC Faculty Senate via a chili cook-off with a generous donation from Tommy Branon and MC Scholarships.

"We all know a student who has faced challenges, and they faced those challenges with resilience and a positive attitude," Midland College Associate Professor of Biology and Faculty Senate President Shawna Lopez said in the release. "Despite financial difficulties and other external pressures, the Chap Champion keeps fighting for their dreams. This student embodies Midland College's Start, Strive, Succeed principles, and this year, that student is Elvis Dominic."

Elvis Dominic, a sophomore with plans to enroll in Midland College's nursing program, will proudly join his peers as they cross the stage at the Chap Center during MC's 2024 Spring Graduation ceremony May 10. For more information about graduation, visit midland.edu/graduation.