Midland College announces executive director of new College & Career Connections Initiative

Apr. 23—Midland College has announced Lori Haltom as the Executive Director of the new College and Career Connections (C3) initiative.

C3 is a joint venture between Midland College and Midland Independent School District that aims to foster a culture of college and career awareness beginning at the sixth-grade level, emphasizing a growth mindset and creating interest and engagement in dual credit, postsecondary education, and career opportunities for students and families.

Haltom, a Midland resident for eight years and a lifetime West Texan with 20 years in education, has deep ties to the education field as well as a passion for MISD students and faculty.

"I'm still very invested in MISD and the students at MISD, knowing that this is a dual venture that will allow me to continue to meet with both the adults and the students on those campuses that I love," Haltom said in a news release.

"What C3 is doing is appealing to the kid I was many years ago," she continued. As a first-generation college graduate and a child from a single-parent, economically disadvantaged household, Haltom said her mom didn't know how to help her but knew the importance of putting her in front of the right people — and at Permian High School, the right person was a guidance counselor.

"C3 is going to take the best parts of the guidance counseling world and help kids and families know that there are dual credit opportunities and scholarships available, and that post-secondary education is available for every student even if the traditional college piece isn't for them."

Haltom received a bachelor of science degree in health and physical education from Northwestern Oklahoma State University and a master's degree in educational leadership and administration from the University of Texas Permian Basin. Over the past 20 years, she taught English, coached softball, and most recently served as the Principal at Goddard Junior High.