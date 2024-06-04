Middletown residence searched for suspect wanted in Hamilton

Jun. 4—The Middletown Special Operations Team assisted Hamilton Police on Tuesday morning with the search of a Carmody Boulevard residence for a suspect, according to police officials.

About 8:30 a.m. officers went to a residence in the 2900 block of Carmody to search for a male wanted on felony charges in Hamilton, said Acting Middletown Police Chief Andy Warrick.

Officers talked with a male who came out of the residence, but a female that they knew was in the house wasn't answering.

"So things happened and we knew we had to send in a team for safety," Warrick said.

The SRT team breached the residence, and the woman was brought out. The suspect was not found.

"He wasn't there, but he had been there," Warrick said.

Hamilton officers who were also at the scene were told the suspect was on the move.

Warrick said HPD is continuing to search for the suspect.