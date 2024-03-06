Middletown Police Chief David Birk steps down; allegations 'misguided,' lawyer says

Middletown Police Chief David BIrk is stepping down after reaching an agreement with city leaders who put him on paid administrative leave just before Christmas.

The city has not explained what prompted the chief’s suspension “pending further review of matters relating to (his) employment” and his “voluntary settlement agreement” that was released on Tuesday offers no clues.

It says there is “no admission of liability or determination of wrongdoing” by both Birk and City Council.

Both parties also agree not to make disparaging comments about each other.

Birk’s lawyer, Steve Imm, said in a statement to FOX19 NOW on Tuesday the law enforcement veteran was placed on leave in December as “the result of unsubstantiated and misguided allegations, of which the chief was not in any way guilty or responsible. There was no allegation, or even hint of an allegation, of any kind of financial or sexual impropriety. The chief voluntarily leaves the service of the city of Middletown with his head held high, and with his record completely clean.”

David Birk, Middletown police chief, is stepping down.

Birk started working for the police department in 1997 and became the chief in 2019.

He will be allowed to resign to retire, effective Feb. 20 but remain on the city payroll with his regular salary and benefits for the rest of the year until Dec. 31, according to a memo from City Manager Paul Lolli to Council.

While Birk will not return to running the police department day-to-day, he will be available to help with anything that might be needed to a reasonable extent and retire with all the benefits of a city police retiree, according to his lawyer.

If Birk gets a full-time job somewhere else before year’s end, his resignation will be accepted at that time and he will receive a lump sum payment of his salary through Dec. 31, according to the agreement. The city also will pay out accrued holiday, sick time and paid time off, plus 50 hours of sick time.

Birk signed the contract on Feb. 22 and Middletown City Council unanimously approved it at their meeting Tuesday night.

Afterward, a city spokesman released a joint statement from the city and Birk saying “In light of the fact that Chief Birk has been on paid administrative leave in December, it should be noted that the City has not found the Chief guilty of any wrongdoing, and he is not being asked or forced to resign from his position."

Middletown Police Deputy Chief Major Eric Crank remains the acting police chief until he retires this spring.

The city charter requires the police chief to be selected from within.

In other council business on Tuesday, City Council approved a resolution to amend the city’s 2024 pay and benefits ordinance to add the position of Public Safety Director based on a recommendation from the city manager.

Birk’s exit is the latest in a string of departing department heads for this southwestern Ohio city of just over 51,527 residents along Interstate 75 between Cincinnati and Dayton.

The city of Middletown has gone through several department heads in recent years, especially in 2022, including the positions of city manager, communication manager and economic development director.

In addition to Birk, the city abruptly terminated its contract with Communications Manager Byron McCauley in late December after he had been on the job just six months.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report

