Middletown plans Trash Bash cleanup as part of revitalization

Mar. 26—Got trash? Middletown wants to help you clean up it with the inaugural event of the city's neighborhood revitalization program.

The Trash Bash is planned for April 20 at four locations in the city. Organized by the city's development services department, it is the first in a series of "programs and events to improve the quality of life in our neighborhoods," said Devra Wells, Middletown development services director.

Last week, City Council appropriated $800,000 of ARPA funds to initiate the first program and those in the future.

"It is just a drop in the bucket on what is needed," said Middletown City Manager Paul Lolli.

He said he is confident in the development of programs to assist neighborhoods throughout the city.

"These programs are kind of testing the waters to see what people in Middletown want to see," Lolli said.

On April 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., four drop-off locations will be available for the community-wide cleanup.

Dumpsters will be placed at all locations during Trash Bash. The locations are Lefferson Park, 2145 South Breiel Blvd.; bus terminal, 55 South Broad St.; Douglass Park, 1821 Minnesota St., and Middletown High School, 601 North Breiel Blvd.

Trash and furniture will be accepted at all of the locations. However, all appliances, including those with Freon, and tires will only be accepted at the high school. The cleanup is for Middletown residents only and for residential waste only. Participants should be prepared to show identification to verify address.

The city is working with Zollet Waste and Recycling, which will provide the containers and handle the removal and replacement of the Dumpsters on the day of the event. Zollet will collaborate with Cohen to recycle the appliances collected during the event.

Future projects that could include home repairs, power-washing and painting are still in the design phases, and they might coordinate with May National Home Improvement month.

Items not accepted during Trash Bash: — Yard waste (limbs, brush, stumps, grass and leaves — Any liquids (gas, oil and paint) — Building materials (concrete, bricks, blocks gravel, sand and drywall) — Extra large items (piano, hot tub, pool table) — Propane or gas tanks — Lawnmowers — Any commercial dumping