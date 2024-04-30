Middletown man sentenced to 10 years in prison for guilty plea in child rape case

GOSHEN - A Middletown man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to the rape of a child.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said the defendant, Liborio Nieto, 28, of Middletown, was sentenced to 10 years in state prison, followed by 10 years of post-release supervision.

Nieto previously pleaded guilty to first-degree rape, a felony.

According to Hoovler, Nieto admitted in court that, being 18 years of age or older, he engaged in sexual intercourse with a child who was less than 13 years old.

"The sexual abuse of a child is always an intolerable crime that deserves appropriate criminal consequences," Hoovler said in a statement released by his office. "The sentence imposed in this case will ensure this offender is unable to victimize another child."

The name of Nieto's attorney was not immediately available.

