Middletown man arrested after reportedly posing as an officer on I-75 near Springboro

Jun. 17—A Middletown man was arrested Saturday for reportedly impersonating an officer while on Interstate 75.

Just before 7 p.m., Ohio State Highway patrol troopers responded to assist Springboro police on an incident on I-75 South near state Route 725 in Miamisburg.

Springboro police had stopped a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 52-year-old Middletown man, according to OSHP.

The man was taken into custody for impersonating an officer and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

A firearm was recovered, but it was not used during the incident, according to OSHP.

As of Monday afternoon, the man was no longer listed as being in custody on the Miami Valley Jails website.

The incident remains under investigation by the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.