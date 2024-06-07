Middletown man, 36, charged in the death of his father: Prosecutor’s Office

MIDDLETOWN - A 36-year-old township man has been charged with causing the death of his father, following a domestic violence incident at a home on Pine Street, said Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago on Thursday.

If convicted of second-degree reckless manslaughter, Kyle Kiernan faces up to 10 years in state prison for the death of Lawrence Kiernan, 62.

About 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers from the Middletown Police Department responded to a home for a report of a domestic incident, according to a statement from the Prosecutor’s Office.

At that time, Kyle Kiernan was arrested and taken to the Monmouth County Jail in Freehold Township on a charge of simple assault. His father, Lawrence Kiernan, who was alive then, declined medical attention, the statement said.

Nine hours later, about 3 a.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched back to the home on a medical emergency call, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Lawrence Kiernan was found unresponsive at the scene and was rushed to a local hospital, where he died shortly before noon the same day, the statement said.

The Major Crimes Bureau of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Middletown Police Department investigated; while an autopsy led to Lawrence Kiernan’s death ruled a homicide, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Kyle Kiernan remains in the county jail pending future hearings in state Superior Court in Freehold.

Assistant Prosecutor Caitlin J. Sidley of the Major Crimes Bureau has been assigned the case.

The Prosecutor’s Office asks that anyone with more information about the incident to contact Detective Matthew Delgado at 800-533-7443 or Middletown Police Detective Daniel Sullivan at 732-615-2100.

