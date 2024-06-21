Middletown jewelry store robbed at gunpoint, police on the hunt for suspect

MIDDLETOWN - An armed robbery at the Jewelry Repair and Design store has set off a manhunt for a suspect who brandished a handgun at the owner, according to township police.

Police responded to the jewelry store at 147 Cherry Tree Farm Road just before 2 p.m. for a report of the robbery, said Middletown Deputy Police Chief Paul Bailey.

“Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect had been outside the store with the store owner just prior to the robbery,” Bailey said. “When the victim re-entered the store, the suspect followed the victim inside and displayed a handgun.”

The assailant is described as a white male with facial hair, about five feet and seven inches in height, who appeared to be in his late 20s or early 30s, the deputy chief said.

The Middletown Police Department released this still image from video surveillance taken at Jewelry Repair and Design, 147 Cherry Tree Farm Road, where an armed robbery took place on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Officers from the Middletown Police Department are actively searching for a suspect. Any member of the public who may have information is asked to call Middletown Police Detective First Class Daniel Sullivan at 732-615-2120.

Contact Asbury Park Press reporter Erik Larsen at elarsen@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Armed jewelry store robber on the loose in Middletown NJ: Cops