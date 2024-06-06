Middletown hikes up beach parking fees for first time since 2010. Why it had to be done

MIDDLETOWN – Summer has begun on Aquidneck Island, but regulars at Middletown’s beaches are in for some sticker shock when it comes to this season’s parking prices.

“I don’t think there’s any one of us that wants to raise the beach fees by $20, but with the cost of doing business, with the increase in lifeguards and trying to be competitive – we have to staff the beach with lifeguards,” Town Council President Paul Rodrigues said. “That means we have to pay more because our neighbors are paying more and beaches across the state are paying more.”

The day after the Town Council approved its new budget, the town started charging new fees for its parking sticker program, seasonal passes that residents and non-residents alike can purchase and display on their windshield instead of paying the daily parking rate.

The new prices for residents and senior residents increased to $90 and $85, respectively, a $20 increase from the previous seasonal pass fees. Non-residents and non-resident seniors saw an even larger increase at $40, making their passes $180 and $170 respectively.

Parking at Third Beach in Middletown will be reserved for town residents only.

Daily rates have increased as well. Those paying “at the door” for parking will now pay $25 on weekdays and $35 on weekends and holidays, both of which are increases of $5 from the previous season.

An explanation Town Administrator Shawn Brown gave to justify the increase for the fees is Middletown’s increased need to attract personnel to work at its beaches.

“Basically, the cost driver is the cost of labor and the difficulty in recruiting lifeguards is a major issue,” Brown said.

The FY25 budget shows an expected 22% increase in expenses specifically related to lifeguards. This includes an additional $17,125 to go toward paying for professional license fees, $630 in advertising costs and an 18% increase in the total amount spent on salaries.

Another reason Brown gave for increasing the fees is that the town has not had a fee increase since 2010. From 2008 to 2010, the town raised the seasonal pass fee for residents from $50 to $70, and non-resident passes from $100 to $140, a similar price hike but within a smaller window of time. However, the prices established in 2008 were an increase from those approved in 2000, which increased the resident prices by $5 and non-resident prices by $10.

“The problem is, we haven’t made a change in the parking fees for a significant amount of time, and while we did talk about making one last year, it didn’t get implemented, it basically got passed forward,” Brown said during the first presentation of the town’s Fiscal 2025 budget. “Now, rather than smoothing over a two-year period, we’ve got a jerk in the parking fee that we’d be charging for the beach.”

Middletown beach parking costs outpace inflation

Over the past 13 years, the town has increased sticker prices for residents and resident seniors by $45. This growth outpaces inflation as, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, $45 in 2001 would have the equivalent buying power of $79.26 today. The price hike for non-residents outpaces inflation even more, as $90 had the same buying power in 2001 as $158.52 does today.

Beach parking fees contribute to the town’s Parks and Recreation Fund, yet, while the revenue from season passes is expected to increase by 11% and 15% from residents and non residents respectively, and daily parking fee revenue is expected to increase by 34% following this change, the Parks and Recreation budget actually decreased in total by 5%. This is largely because capital projects that were funded through the Parks and Recreation Department’s FY24 funds have concluded.

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: Middletown beach parking pass fees by $20, $40 for non-residents