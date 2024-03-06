Middletown chief of police stepping down after reaching agreement with city
Middletown chief of police stepping down after reaching agreement with city
Middletown chief of police stepping down after reaching agreement with city
An NFC executive had predicted to Yahoo Sports that the salary-cap bump wouldn't impact which players team considered tagging but would push some over the fence. The nine tags suggest that happened.
OpenAI, the most valuable AI startup, said Wednesday it intends to dismiss all claims made by Elon Musk in a recent lawsuit and suggested that the billionaire entrepreneur, who was involved in the company's co-founding, didn't really have that much impact on its development and success. In a blog post authored by the entire OpenAI band – Greg Brockman, Ilya Sutskever, John Schulman, Sam Altman, Wojciech Zaremba and OpenAI – the startup revealed that since its inception in 2015, it had raised less than $45 million from Musk, despite his initial commitment to provide as much as $1 billion in funding. OpenAI's response follows Musk suing Altman, Brockman, OpenAI and other affiliates of the firm last week, alleging the ChatGPT-maker had breached its original contractual agreements by pursuing profits instead of the nonprofit’s founding mission to develop AI that benefits humanity.
Roku users around the country turned on their TVs this week to find an unpleasant surprise: the company required them to consent to new dispute resolution terms in order to access their device. The terms, of course, include a forced arbitration agreement that prevents the user from suing or taking part in lawsuits against Roku.
Allen's coming off a career season at the conclusion of his rookie contract.
Waymo will start letting its autonomous vehicles traverse Austin without a safety operator behind the wheel as of tomorrow, a crucial step before the company opens the program up to the public. The company announced Tuesday that it will begin shuttling employees around 43 square miles of the Texas capital, including the Barton Hills, Riverside, East Austin and Hyde Park neighborhoods, as well as downtown Austin. The step forward comes just a few days after Waymo won the ability to start charging for rides in expanded territory across both Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
From egg holders to can dispensers, these space-savers will have your appliance looking shipshape.
Live results from the Arkansas primary from the Associated Press.
The 2024 Ford E-Transit celebrates ten years of U.S. Transit production with a bigger battery, a better DC fast-charge rate, and better home chargers.
Gold hit new highs on Tuesday on expectations that major central banks will start cutting interest rates this year.
Basically since the Dodge Charger sedan launched, Dodge has been making police variants. That may continue with the new model.
Live results from the Associated Press from Alabama's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
Tax filing season is always a harried time for millions of Americans. A potential shutdown at the IRS just weeks before April 15 could make it even more chaotic than usual.
The non-exclusive designation allows Sneed to negotiate with other teams while the Chiefs have the right to match any competing offer.
The mom of three opens up about the chaos of life with husband Jason Kelce and why she makes sure to take time for herself.
A group of former Twitter executives, including former CEO Parag Agrawal, are suing Elon Musk and X over millions of dollars in unpaid severance benefits.
The glorious goo reaches cracks and crevices that sprays, wipes and other conventional products miss, shoppers say.
Sam Blond is leaving Founders Fund, as well as the profession of venture capitalist, just 18 months after he joined the storied Silicon Valley firm. In a tweet on Monday, Blond expressed his gratitude at the chance to work at Peter Thiel’s VC firm and explained, “Full time investing / being a VC isn’t the right fit for me and I’ve decided to go back to operating.” Reached earlier today, Blond told TechCrunch he had "no comment outside of the post for now."
The sleek silhouette and moisture-wicking fabric will take you from workouts to errands to the office.
Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg surrendered to prosecutors Monday and pleaded guilty to lying during his deposition in former President Donald Trump’s financial fraud trial.
Spotify is cheering the European Commission's decision to hold Apple accountable for anticompetitive practices in the streaming music market to the tune of a massive €1.84 billion fine, announced today. The streamer called the fine a "powerful message" that sends a signal that even "a monopoly like Apple" is not able to "wield power abusively" to control how other companies interact with their customers. Despite the EC ruling favoring Spotify and other streamers over Apple, the company was still cautious about how Apple would proceed.