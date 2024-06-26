Middleton school marker dedication set for Friday

Jun. 26—Former Middleton Attendance Center students and staff are invited to attend a ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday to unveil and dedicate a historical marker at the site of the school campus on Newell Road, now Northeast Lauderdale Elementary School.

Opened in 1959, Middleton was built under Mississippi's School Reorganization Program to accommodate all Black students in Lauderdale County who did not live within the Meridian Separate School District, according to Andrea Williams, communications director for the Lauderdale County School District. The school served students in first through 12th grades from throughout the county.

Middleton Attendance Center was a very unique school," said Betty Lewis, who graduated from the high school in 1967. "Students felt welcome, and it was like one big happy family. Everybody knew each other and cared for each other."

Lewis, who holds lots of fond memories of Middleton, said the school's faculty and staff were dedicated to the students and worked together to ensure the students were actively involved in learning.

The principal of Middleton was F.P. Posey with Smiley Bonds serving as high school principal and George Moseley as elementary principal, she said.

Middleton remained open until January 1970 when the desegregation of Lauderdale County schools occurred, and the students were assigned to attend one of the county's four schools: Clarkdale, Northeast, Southeast or West Lauderdale. Middleton, located at 6750 Newell Road, was renamed Northeast Lauderdale Elementary.

Friday's historical marker dedication is the kick off for a weekend reunion of Middleton students with Lewis saying the alumni have held a reunion every five years with this year's event being the ninth one.

"We always enjoy the reunion and just being able to get together with our former classmates and remember good times," Lewis said. "It also gives us a chance to remember those who have passed on since the last reunion."

Tickets for a meet and greet Friday night and a banquet, dinner and program planned for Saturday night are already sold out, she said.

School district officials will join with former Middleton students and staff for the Friday morning historical marker dedication. Lewis encourages anyone who attended Middleton to come out to the event.

